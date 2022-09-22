Thursday, September 22, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Midair sucker-punch

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southern California man faces charges of interfering with a flight crew stemming from a filmed assault of an American Airlines flight attendant Wednesday.

/ September 22, 2022

Read the criminal complaint here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...