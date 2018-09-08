Michael Moore’s Ex Says He Won’t Share Royalties

NEW YORK (CN) – Michael Moore’s ex-wife says in her recent petition for arbitration that the left-leaning filmmaker failed to pay royalties as part of a divorce settlement.

Kathleen Glynn, an award-winning film and television producer, worked on Moore’s films throughout their 23-year marriage.

When the two divorced, they entered into a confidential settlement agreement on July 18, 2014 in which Glynn agreed to release all claims on the proceeds that had already been accrued on Moore’s past works in exchange for a 4 percent share of all royalties on those works over the five years following the agreement.

But Moore slowed the process of settling that figure by failing to be available to their arbiter, Kenneth Suddleson, Glynn claims in her 12-page petition.

“As contemplated in the parties’ agreement with Mr. Suddleson, he first attempted to assist the parties to reach an agreement through mediation, which was conducted by telephone,” Glynn said in the petition, which she filed Thursday in New York Supreme Court.

“The combined mediation and arbitration with Mr. Suddleson did not proceed at anything like the pace envisioned in the Settlement Agreement. Instead, the process dragged on. Months turned into years, due, in large measure, to foot-dragging by Mr. Moore, who had no financial incentive to complete the process speedily and frequently took the position that he was too busy to commit time to sessions with Mr. Suddleson,” the petition continued.

Later, Moore and his attorneys agreed to take part in testimony before a new arbiter, retired Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Saralee Evans. After testifying before the judge over the course of three days, Moore’s legal team announced that it was unable to take part in any additional hearings.

Now Glynn seeks a court order forcing Moore to continue arbitration hearings in front of Evans.

A spokesperson for Moore did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Michael Moore gained national attention with his first documentary, “Roger & Me,” in which he attempts to get an interview on camera with the CEO of General Motors about the company’s economically devastating plant closure in Moore’s hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Moore went on to produce a series of comedic political documentaries, including America’s highest-grossing documentary, “Fahrenheit 9/11” in 2004, which earned $119 million, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB).

