Friday, February 10, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Mexican defamation case to be heard in Texas

EL PASO, Texas — An appeals court in Texas upheld a lower court’s determination that a defamation suit, brought by the former Chihuahua governor against a newspaper publishing company that alleged he committed crimes, should not be dismissed under forum non conveniens. This was no abuse of discretion, as a case involving a Mexican plaintiff and both American and Mexican defendants can be plausibly taken up by either a U.S. or Mexico court.

/ February 10, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...