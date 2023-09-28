Methane water

Thursday, September 28, 2023
HOUSTON — A federal court in Texas certified a class of investors who purchased stock in Cabot Oil & Gas, which was accused of contaminating drinking water with methane gas and has been cited with 781 violations of state environmental laws. The investors say the firm lied about its compliance with regulations.

