Friday, June 30, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, June 30, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Metal flour

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. — A federal magistrate judge recommended denying a cashew flour supplier’s motion to dismiss claims stemming from a delivery of 35,000 pounds of cashew flour to a tortilla maker that was studded with pieces of metal wire. The tortilla maker may seek restitution for the $380,000 it lost due to a nationwide recall on its cashew flour tortillas.

/ June 30, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Business, Consumers

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...