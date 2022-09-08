Meta documents

Thursday, September 8, 2022 | Back issues
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington declined to compel the Federal Trade Commission to give documents drafted by its attorneys and economists to Meta Platforms, which wants to see the officials’ recommendations related to Meta’s Instagram and Whatsapp buyouts.

/ September 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

