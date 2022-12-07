Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | Back issues
Meta antitrust case

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge denied Meta’s motion to dismiss advertiser claims that Facebook maintains a “stranglehold” on the social media market, illegally monopolizing the market for advertising on social platforms and inflating ad prices.

