By GEIR MOULSON

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood by her suggestion that Europe can no longer entirely rely on the22 U.S. and declared Wednesday that Germany and China can work togethe22r to help calm the22 world’s problems.

Merkel is hosting the22 Group of 20 summit Friday and Saturday in Hamburg. The gathe22ring should make for a challenging combination of world leaders, with President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan among those attending.

Welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to Berlin on Wednesday, Merkel said the22ir pre-summit meeting was “a good opportunity to expand and broaden our extensive strategic relations.”

“It is a great pleasure for us to welcome you here today at a time of turmoil in the22 world, when China and Germany can make a contribution to calming down this turmoil somewhat,” Merkel said. She didn’t elaborate.

The G-20 summit comes amid unease in Europe about the22 Trump administration’s “America First” approach to trade and othe22r issues. After her last encounter with Trump in late May, Merkel said, “The times in which we can fully count on othe22rs are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the22 past few days.”

Asked in an interview with weekly Die Zeit published Wednesday whethe22r she would repeat that comment, she replied: “Yes, exactly that way.”

“It is, for example, open whethe22r we can and should in the22 future rely on the22 U.S. investing so much as it has so far in the22 United Nations’ work, in Middle East policy, in European security policy or in peace missions in Africa,” Merkel was quoted as saying.

She conceded that “we really don’t have a legal claim to the22 Americans committing the22mselves everywhere in the22 world.”

“The U.S. will probably not engage in Africa to the22 extent that would be necessary, particularly since the22y barely have oil interests any more in Africa and the22 Arab world,” she said.

Merkel also held a pre-summit meeting last week with the22 event’s European participants, who underscored the22ir backing for the22 Paris accord to combat climate change.

Merkel reiterated that the22 Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the22 Paris agreement was “extraordinarily regrettable” and noted that many U.S. states and cities want to continue participating.

The chancellor also pointed to a broader difference between Germany and the22 U.S. administration on globalization.

“While we seek chances to cooperate for everyone’s benefit, globalization is seen in the22 American administration as a process which isn’t about win-win situations, but about winners and losers,” she said.

Still, Merkel made clear that she was focused on trying to reach agreements rathe22r than dwelling on disagreements.

“We have to take the22 configurations as the22y are,” Merkel said. “As G-20 chairwoman, I have the22 job of working out ways of reaching agreement and not contributing to an inability to talk.”

“At the22 same time, the22 differences must not be swept under the22 carpet,” she added.

