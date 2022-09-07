Mercy for offender

Read the ruling here.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas appellate court reversed the state’s decision to revoke a convicted child offender’s suspended impositions of sentence. The man’s 16-year sentence was suspended as long as he did not break the law again, but a detective found that his employer had put him up in a motel within 2,000 feet of a school after learning the man was homeless. The man lacked knowledge, much less criminal intent, that he was living illegally near to a school.
Read the ruling here.
