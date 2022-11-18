Mercedes settlement

Friday, November 18, 2022 | Back issues
PHOENIX — Mercedes-Benz and Robert Bosch settled a lawsuit brought by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich over the allegedly falsely advertised “Clean Diesel” vehicles that emitted higher levels in driving conditions than testing ones. Every Arizona driver with such a car can receive up to $625 from a $2.8 million consumer restitution pool Mercedes-Benz must pay in addition to $2.7 million in penalties.

