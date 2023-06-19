Meow Wolf copyright fight

Read the ruling here.
Categories:Arts, Briefs, Entertainment
SANTA FE — A federal court in New Mexico partially granted summary judgment to Meow Wolf in the ongoing litigation against it by artist Lauren Oliver, who says her copyright is being infringed because images of her work were used to promote and market Meow Wolf exhibits. Some claims may continue, but there is evidence that the artist at one point approved of this use of her work, for example via positive interactions with social media posts from the company regarding her art.
