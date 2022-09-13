Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | Back issues
Meow Wolf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal judge in New Mexico found in favor of the art installation company Meow Wolf on a copyright infringement claim brought by the artist of the towering “Space Owl.” She sought compensation for published images of the installation, but the venue has “implied license” to display the work as it pleases.

/ September 13, 2022

Read the ruling here.

