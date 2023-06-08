Thursday, June 8, 2023
Mental crisis

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas federal court denied a disability rights group’s effort to sue El Paso police on behalf of someone who was shot with a taser, beanbag and a bullet during a mental crisis. The group is not authorized under federal law to investigate and obtain the records it is seeking from the police department.

