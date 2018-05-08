Memorial on the Move

NEWARK, N.J. – The artist whose monument to the Katyn Forest massacre in Poland has sat in downtown Jersey City for nearly three decades filed suit Tuesday against Mayor Steven Fulop. Joined by three other residents of Polish descent, they say Fulop lacks authority to move the monument.

Polish Senator Stanislaw Karczewski called the move “scandalous,” leading Fulop to tweet last week that Karczewski is an “anti-Semite, white nationalist + holocaust denier.”

