Melania Trump Treated for Kidney Condition

WASHINGTON (CN) – First lady Melania Trump underwent treatment Monday for a benign kidney condition and is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the rest of the week, the White House said in a statement.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, said she went through an embolization procedure for a “benign” condition and had no complications.

“The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” Grisham said.

The procedure is considered minimally invasive and helps to prevent blood flow to a targeted area of the body. It is generally used to shrink tumors or block aneurysms, according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

President Donald Trump arrived at the hospital near Washington to visit his wife shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The White House has not offered any additional details on the first lady’s condition.

e.

Like this: Like Loading...