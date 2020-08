AUSTIN — A Texas trial court ruled Dr. Richard Malouf is liable to the state for $16.5 million for Medicaid fraud. Malouf, the former operator of orthodontics clinics who committed 1,842 violations of the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act, previously garnered media attention for building a massive waterpark in the backyard of his 37,000-square-foot mansion in Dallas.

