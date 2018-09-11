McGregor Smacked With Civil Suit on Barclays Melee

BROOKLYN (CN) – One of the Ultimate Fighting stars whom Conor McGregor attacked five months ago after a news conference at the Barclays Center brought a civil suit Monday against the Irish champ.

Represented by Queens attorney Joseph Murray, UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa says he was on a bus on April 5 when McGregor hit the vehicle with a hand truck, “causing property damage to the bus and physical damage and injuries to the plaintiff.”

Videos of the incident show McGregor hurling a steel dolly through a driver-side window of a small passenger bus in a loading dock inside the Brooklyn arena, then briefly engaging in a scuffle involving a metal folding chair.

Filed in Brooklyn Supreme Court, Chiesa’s suit also lobs counts of negligence at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, for failing to protect Chiesa from “unreasonable risk of harm” at its facilities.

Reps for the Barclays Center did not immediately respond to request for comment.

McGregor’s attorney for the civil proceedings, John Geelan from Arnold & Porter, also did not respond to request for comment.

Police did not wait long to arrest McGregor in connection to the Barclays Center attack, and the 30-year-old pleaded guilty this past July to disorderly conduct. McGregor and co-defendant Cian Cowley were sentenced to community service and face anger-management evaluation.

McGregor — worth an estimated $99 million, according to Forbes — also faced an order to pay for damages to the bus, which he already had done.

Chiesa and Anthony Pettis were slated to fight each other at the UFC in April 2017 but the bout was postponed due to facial lacerations Chiesa suffered from glass shattered by McGregor during the attack.

Pettis and Chiesa later fought at the UFC 226 event in July 2018, where Chiesa lost by submission.

Like this: Like Loading...