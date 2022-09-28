Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | Back issues
Mayoral residency requirements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee federal judge rejected an aspiring mayoral candidate’s request for an injunction in his lawsuit, which alleges the town of Mason unconstitutionally requires candidates be residents for six months before running for mayor or alderman. The would-be mayor has not shown he will likely win on his equal protection or right to vote claims.

/ September 28, 2022

Read the ruling here.

