Massive Wildfire Explodes Overnight in Northern California

(CN) – A rapidly spreading wildfire in Sonoma County is burning out of control, driven by high winds and prompting mass evacuations in California’s wine country.

Despite precautions from Pacific Gas & Electric, the largest electricity provider in Northern California, the Kincaid Fire sparked just before midnight Wednesday and grew to more than 10,000 acres as the sun came up Thursday. By mid-morning, the wildfire had grown to 18,000 acres.

“This wind is definitely pushing this fire,” CalFire spokesman Scott McLean said Thursday morning.

Several structures have been destroyed and despite the efforts of firefighters, the blaze is zero percent contained.

Reports indicate multiple power lines down near the fire but it is unclear whether those lines were deactivated as part of PG&E’s pre-emptive blackout that began Wednesday. The cause for the fire is under investigation.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department ordered evacuations for the town of Geyserville, a small unincorporated town about 22 miles north of Santa Rosa. Fire officials called for the evacuation after the fire jumped Highway 128.

Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph have also hampered the firefighting effort.

“The winds, the grass, the brush – the nature of the fuels make it a difficult fire to contain,” McLean said. “We definitely have a fight on our hands.”

The River Rock Casino has been evacuated and is threatened.

This story is developing…