LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky church lost its bid for a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders prohibiting mass gatherings in response to the Covid-19 crisis. Maryville Baptist Church, which held in-person services on Easter in defiance of the restrictions, failed to prove it would suffer “permanent and irreparable injury” absent a restraining order, a federal court in the state ruled.

