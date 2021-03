CINCINNATI — The Sixth Circuit dismissed an appeal by a group of demonstrators challenging Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s Covid-19-related mass gathering restriction. The appeal is moot as Beshear has already withdrawn the order, but the court remanded the case for a determination as to whether further relief is appropriate on the plaintiffs’ claim that the threat of prosecution for their past violations of the order keeps the “broader case alive.”

Like this: Like Loading...