Masked Gunman Open Fire on Young People In Marseille

(CN) – A group of masked gunman in three cars opened fired with Kalashnikovs and handguns among a group of young people in the French city of Marseille Monday, reportedly injuring one man.

According to French authorities, the attack occurred shortly before 5 p.m. not far from a cultural area known as “La Busserine.” A confrontation with police ensued, but the attackers were able to flee.

Christophe Reynaud of the Marseille police said one resident was hit in the head with a butt of a gun and slightly injured during the incident i.

Reynaud ruled out terrorism as a motive and said the shooting probably was drug-related. Investigators found 9mm and 7.62 mm cartridges at the scene.

