Mask mandate

Friday, June 30, 2023
WASHINGTON — The D.C. Circuit affirmed dismissal of three Republican representatives’ First Amendment suit against Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who fined them $500 for violating a resolution requiring wearing masks in the House chamber. The House of Representatives’ adoption of the rule, and provision to punish members who did not comply, is a legislative act entitled to immunity.

Read the ruling here.

