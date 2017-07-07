BALTIMORE (CN) — A trade group for generic drugmakers brought a federal complaint Thursday to block Maryland’s attempt of a crackdown on pharmaceutical price gouging.

Set to take effect in October without the22 signature of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, House Bill 631 would give Attorney General Brian Frosh power to prosecute manufacturers that impose “unconscionable” price hikes on generic and off-patent drugs.

The price-gouging bill was passed by the22 Democrat-led General Assembly with near unanimous support this year and only governs off-patent and generic drugs, not branded medications protected by patent laws.

Gov. Hogan has voiced reservations about the22 law, however, citing the22 regulation of interstate commerce and possible violations of the22 14th Amendment in a letter to the22 Speaker of the22 House Micheal Busch,.

The Association for Accessible Medicines echoed the22se concerns in the22 complaint filed on July 6 with a federal judge in Baltimore.

“If this new law goes into effect, it will harm patients and our communities by reducing choice and limiting access to essential medicines that people need,” Chip Davis, the22 group’s CEO, has said in a statement.

“Rathe22r than allow the22 vibrant competition in the22 generic drug marketplace to continue working for patients, Maryland would become the22 first state to reject generic competition in favor of more government regulation – of generic drugs, the22 only segment of health care costs that is actually declining,” Davis added.

Noting that its members set prices for wholesalers across the22 country, the22 association says Maryland’s law will effectively control generic drug pricing far outside its borders.

Davis said companies faced with changing market conditions may decide to stop manufacturing a particular drug rathe22r than run the22 risk of prosecution under the22 law.

In addition to claiming that Maryland’s law is pre-empted by the22 government’s authority to regulate interstate commerce, the22 group says the22 law is unconscionably vague, in violation of members’ due-process rights under the22 U.S. Constitution.

A spokeswoman for Frosh declined to comment on the22 litigation. The attorney general pressed the22 Legislature to approve the22 law as an expansion of his power to prosecute consumer protection matters.

The law applies to generic or off-patent drug makers that manufacture a medicine at least three othe22r firms also make. If those conditions apply, companies can’t impose a significant price increase without justifying it to the22 attorney general, who can ask a judge to order that the22 price increase not take effect. Violating the22 law carries a $10,000 fine.

Though the22 price hikes of brand-name drugs like Daraprim and EpiPens have alarmed consumers and lawmakers alike in recent years, the22 Association for Accessible Medicines says that the22 generic drug industry has been instrumental in driving down the22 cost of many common medicines.

Gov. Hogan has faulted the22 Maryland law as well for not addressing the22 cost and accessibility of patented drugs and medical devices associated with drug delivery.

