Maryland couple pleas guilty, again, to taking money for nuclear secrets  

A former nuclear engineer and his wife again pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pass classified information on nuclear subs to an unspecified foreign government for money.

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (CN) — A month after a judge rejected a Maryland couple’s first plea, the pair has again pleaded guilty to espionage-related charges after they tried to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign government.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe formally entered guilty pleas Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Trumble to one count each of conspiracy to communicate restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act.

Along with two other charges of communication of restricted data, an indictment filed last October accused the Annapolis couple of attempting to pass secrets Jonathan learned about Virginia-class nuclear submarines from his work as an engineer at the Naval Yard in Washington to a foreign government identified only as Country 1.

In February, the Toebbes agreed to plead guilty to the top count of conspiracy and also to cooperate with the investigators in not only retrieving all the classified information, but also the $100,000 in Monero cryptocurrency the FBI had paid for it as part of its undercover operation that caught the would-be spies. In exchange, the government recommended Jonathan receive a sentence between 12 and a half to 17 years in prison, and Diana three.

In the indictment, the government alleged that after communicating with Country 1 via encrypted email, Jonathan began a conversation with a person he believed to be one of its attachés, but instead was an undercover FBI agent. Between April 2020 and October 2021, Jonathan — with Diana as a lookout — made a series of dead drops of classified data on a SIM card in three predetermined locations in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Federal agents arrested the Toebbes at a park in nearby Jefferson County following the fourth drop in October 2021.

In pleading guilty, Jonathan Toebbe admitted to a plan to provide the Country 1 attaché with a total of 51 packets of information in exchange for $5 million in cryptocurrency.

Despite the U.S. Attorney’s Office and defense counsel expressing satisfaction with it, U.S. District Judge Gina Groh rejected the first agreement during an Aug. 18 plea hearing citing the potential harm to national security the Toebbes caused for nothing more than “selfish and greedy reasons.”

Specifically, Groh cited Vice-Admiral William Houston, commander of the Atlantic Naval Submarine Forces, in a letter he submitted how Jonathan’s attempt to leak the classified information to Country 1 put over 25,000 people at risk.

“Mr. Toebbe captured some of the most secure and sensitive information about our nuclear-powered fleet,” Houston wrote in his letter. “A critical component of national defense has been irreparably compromised.”

After rejecting the agreement, and hearing the Toebbes formally withdraw their guilty pleas, Groh set a trial date for Jan. 17.

If convicted, the Toebbes faced a possible sentence of life imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld declined to comment on the renewed guilty pleas. Both Nicholas Compton, Jonathan’s federal public defender, and Barry Beck, Diana’s attorney, were not immediately available for comment.