Maryland county defeats gun shops’ First Amendment suit

BALTIMORE — A Maryland judge found in favor of a county on the First Amendment lawsuit brought by gun shops and a Second Amendment nonprofit over an ordinance requiring gun stores to give customers literature about “suicide prevention and nonviolent conflict resolution.” The pamphlets constitute commercial speech, and their contents are factual and uncontroversial — and the requirement is reasonably related to the county’s interest in reducing violence and suicides — so the county prevails.
Read the ruling here.
