Maryland class action pins toxic leakage on GORE-TEX material maker

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — A material manufacturing giant knowingly polluted a Maryland residential area with toxic chemicals, according to a class action lawsuit filed on Thursday.

“Air and water are our most basic and necessary resources, and we’ve dedicated our lives to protecting that,” Chase T. Brockstedt told Courthouse News in a phone interview on Thursday.

His Delaware-based firm—Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea LLC—is leading the case against W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. (Gore).

The lawsuit, which was filed in Maryland district court on Thursday, alleges that Gore uses and has used dangerous chemicals in its materials manufacturing processes.

The issue revolves, specifically, around chemicals used in and from the creation of Gore's popular waterproofing gear.

The chemicals it creates, includes harmful PFAS and PFOAS, which are known to be toxic to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC says these toxins bioaccumulate in living organisms, meaning the poison builds-up in the human body.

Gore, a $4.5 billion materials company, employs between 250 and 300 people at the Cherry Hill Facility in Elkton, Maryland where the case is centered.

These employees are among the people, Brockstedt said, who may have been impacted by exposure to these harmful toxins.

These hazardous chemicals primarily impact the blood serum, kidney and liver, according to the complaint and the CDC.

Brockstedt told Courthouse news that the chemicals have leached into both the air and the surrounding groundwater near the Cherry Hill facility.

Brockstedt told Courthouse News that an investigation was launched after a former Gore employee from the Cherry Hill Facility approached the firm with concerns.

The ex-employee was suffering from kidney cancer.

It is a difficult and lengthy process to backup the theory of a cancer cluster in any given area. The area surrounding Gore’s Cherry Hill facility has a large number of people who suffer from different types of cancers.

The attorney said the firm, which has resolved other large-scale pollution cases, is continuing to investigate the extent of the pollution allegedly caused by the facility.

As of Thursday, the investigation has expanded up to 3.5 miles from the Cherry Hill facility.

“All individuals who lived, resided, worked or attended school in the State of Maryland, for a period of at least six months, and have ingested PFOA contaminated water at their residence, work or school, which was supplied with drinking water from a private or public water source or from a PFOA-contaminated private well within 3.5 miles of the Cherry Hill Facility and have not been diagnosed with testicular cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, endometrial/uterine cancer, breast cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, pregnancy-induced hypertension, Type-2 diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and developmental delays., as of the date this Class is certified,” says the 54-page lawsuit.

Attorneys for GORE-TEX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.