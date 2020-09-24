Mary Trump Sues the President and His Siblings for Fraud

Donald Trump waves to staff members of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort before the start of the grand opening ceremonies in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 5, 1990. Trump attended the gala with his mother, Mary, father, Fred, and sister, the U.S. District Court Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, right. On the left is Donald Trump’s brother Robert Trump and his brother’s wife, Blaine Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(CN) — The president’s niece Mary Trump sued her commander-in-chief uncle and his siblings, accusing them in a blistering complaint Thursday morning of fraudulently cheating her out of her inheritance.

“For Donald J. Trump, his sister Maryanne, and their late brother Robert, fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life,” the 52-page complaint states.

Mary Trump has made these allegations before in her tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” as well as in litigation where the family fought unsuccessfully to block that book’s release.

This is the first time that Mary Trump has leveled the claims in a lawsuit to collect damages.

She sued her living uncle, late uncle and her aunt — Donald Trump, the estate of Robert S. Trump and Maryanne Trump Barry — in their personal capacities.

“My father died when I was still a teenager, and my uncles Donald and Robert and aunt Maryanne were supposed to be protecting me as my trustees and fiduciaries,” Mary Trump said in a statement. “Recently, I learned that rather than protecting me, they instead betrayed me by working together in secret to steal from me, by telling lie after lie about the value of what I had inherited, and by conning me into giving everything away for a fraction of its true value. I am bringing this case to hold them accountable and to recover what is rightfully mine.”

Mary Trump says she learned about her relatives’ alleged misconduct through a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigation accusing the president of making his fortune through complicated tax schemes.

Reporters said the records they obtained dispelled President Trump’s fictional portrait of himself as a self-made man.

When the story first broke in 2018, the Times exposé credited the breakthrough into the murky Trump fortune to tax records sent anonymously by mail, but Mary Trump narrates a far more hands-on relationship with journalists and their source.

As the president’s niece tells it, investigative reporter Susanne Craig landed unwelcome at her doorstep months after Trump’s inauguration and was turned away. The Times journalist persisted a few weeks later with a letter asserting that the documents that she was seeking could help “rewrite the history of the president of the United States.”

This story is developing …