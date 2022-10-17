Monday, October 17, 2022 | Back issues
Marketing merger

NEW YORK — The Second Circuit vacated a lower court decision denying Nielsen a preliminary injunction to block a merger the media marketing giant believes will put its trade secrets in jeopardy, ruling promises of data protection must be described in greater detail.

