LOS ANGELES — The SEC claims Guy Scott Griffithe, 40, of Laguna Niguel, Calif., and Robert William Russell, 60, of Duvall, Wash., defrauded investors of $4.9 million by selling them worthless “interests” in three alleged marijuana businesses, Renewable Technologies Solution, Green Acres Pharms, and SMRB, in federal court.

