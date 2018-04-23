Manhunt Continues for Waffle House Shooting Suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CN) – A manhunt is still underway for a suspect who police say stormed into a Tennessee Waffle House mostly naked early Sunday and gunned down patrons, killing four before a good Samaritan stopped the carnage.

The search continues Monday morning for Travis Reinking, 29, who wore only a green jacket when he opened fire with an AR-15 at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn., according to authorities.

Four people were killed and four others were injured before James Shaw Jr., 29, reportedly wrestled the gun away from Reinking. Nashville Mayor David Briley called Shaw a hero who prevented further loss of life.

The suspect then fled, apparently ditching his jacket, and was last seen Sunday near his apartment complex wearing only pants and no shirt or shoes.

Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson says Reinking is likely on foot and could still be armed, as authorities have not accounted for a handgun he is said to have owned.

Schools in the area will be on “lock-out” if the suspect isn’t found before classes start Monday, meaning students are free to move around the building but no guests or visitors can enter.

More than 80 police officers are continuing the manhunt.

Authorities say Reinking, an Illinois native living in Antioch, may have mental issues. He reportedly told Tazewell County, Ill., deputies in 2016 that pop star Taylor Swift was stalking him.

He was also arrested by U.S. Secret Service last July after crossing into a restricted area near the White House and saying he wanted to meet President Donald Trump.

Illinois police revoked Reinking’s state firearms card after the White House incident and seized four guns, according to authorities, but his father allegedly gave them back. Police had reportedly given the guns back to Jeffrey Reinking on the condition he keep them out of his son’s possession.

The AR-15 used in Sunday’s shootings was among the four guns seized in Illinois. Police in Tennessee recovered two other guns, leaving at least one handgun unaccounted for as the search for Reinking continues.

