‘Manhattan Madam’ Subpoena Caps Week of Sex in Russia Probe

MANHATTAN (CN) – Rounding off a week of sex in the Russia probe, special counsel Robert Mueller was reported on Friday to have subpoenaed “Manhattan Madam” Kristin Davis.

No neophyte to political intrigue, Davis was tied to the 2008 prostitution scandal that forced former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer’s resignation.

She worked extensively for President Donald Trump’s aide Robert Stone, whose private communications were quoted in a recent indictment of 12 Russian military officers Mueller’s team indicted last week.

Davis’ attorney is negotiating the scope of her subpoena, according to TMZ, which broke the story.

Russian intrigue took a sultry turn this week with the arrest of Maria Butina, charged with infiltrating U.S. political organizations as an unregistered agent for Moscow.

According to court papers released on Wednesday, Butina shacked up with a 56-year-old Republican operative from South Dakota in a “duplicitous relationship,” but she offered someone else “sex in exchange for a position within a special interest organization.”

On Friday morning, the New York Times reported that Trump’s embattled attorney Michael Cohen secretly taped his client’s discussion of a payment involving Karen McDougal, who accused Trump of silencing an affair she said they had shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron in 2006.

