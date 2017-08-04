Manager Embezzled $455,000 From San Diego Nonprofit

SAN DIEGO (CN) — A former manager pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling more than $455,000 in federal money from a nonprofit San Diego job training and placement board.

Jared Palmer, 41, faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of twice the amount he embezzled, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

As a facilities manager for the San Diego Workforce Partnership, Palmer approved invoices submitted by janitorial companies contracted to clean the partnership’s facilities. From 2011 to 2016, he instructed the contractors to buy items he said were for the partnership, then stole them and substituted false invoices, according to his plea agreement. He stole at least $455,606, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to theft of federal program funds.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 6.

Like this: Like Loading...