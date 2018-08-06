Prosecutors Expected to Close With Manafort’s Right-Hand Man

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – Guided through years of evidence about the former Trump campaign chairman’s luxury lifestyle and unorthodox bookkeeping practices, jurors in the Paul Manafort trial are expected to soon hear from the defense as Week 2 kicks off Monday.

Among a significant number of Manafort’s emails, financial records and bank statements, prosecutors working under special counsel Robert Mueller showed last week that Manafort spent a $1 million on suits alone – including an attention-grabbing $15,000 jacket made of ostrich leather – and that he spared little expense when purchasing and renovating luxury properties in Florida, New York City and the Hamptons.

Jurors also heard testimony from Manafort’s longtime accountant Heather Washkuhn and his onetime tax preparer, Philip Ayliff. Washkuhn told jurors Manafort lied to banks about his earnings and often fabricated invoices to support his claims of considerable more earnings than he actually had.

Ayliff told jurors Manafort omitted critical details to his tax accountants, like whether he had a dozen or so foreign bank accounts dotting the globe.

And in one of the bigger bombshells of the trial’s first week, former Manafort tax preparer Cindy Laporta admitted on the stand that she willingly and knowingly falsified tax returns so that Manafort would get a break on his tax obligations.

Laporta, along with a handful of other tax preparers, was given use immunity ahead of trial.

Mueller’s team is expected to conclude their case Monday with several more more bankers and tax preparers granted immunity ahead of trial. Chief among this group is the prosecution’s star witness, Rick Gates, who had been Manafort’s former business partner and personal assistant.

Gates flipped on Manafort last February, pleading guilty to conspiracy and making false statements to the FBI.

In contrast to their cross-examination of the other government witnesses, Manafort’s attorneys Kevin Downing and Thomas Zehnle will take a more offensive approach with Gates.

Hoping to show that it was Gates who entangled Manafort in the web of fraudulent financial records, Zenhle used his opening statement to assert that Gates orchestrated “a grand conspiracy.”

“Rick Gates got himself in trouble … because he embezzled millions of dollars from his longtime employer,” Zehnle said. “[Manafort] trusted him to do what is right. But he placed his trust in the wrong person: Rick Gates.”

Defense attorneys argue it was Gates who masterminded the scheme to funnel money through offshore bank accounts in Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and elsewhere. It was Manafort’s globe-trotting work as a premier lobbyist that kept him too busy to mind the store, the defense attorneys have said.

During opening arguments, Zehnle emphasized how little time Manafort spent in proper contact with his business associates. Manafort was “often seven or eight time zones away,” while also deeply entrenched in lobbying work in Ukraine, Zehnle said.

Since Manafort couldn’t be “everywhere at once,” his defense said in opening statements, Manafort blindly entrusted the operations of his lobbying firm to Gates, a longtime associate and arguably, friend.

“You will see how Gates will tell untruth after untruth about anyone or anything to save himself from jail and from paying back taxes,” Zehnle said in his opening.

All of last week, prosecutors worked to undercut the argument that Gates was the ringleader.

When witnesses took the stand, prosecutors wasted little time emphasizing specific details connected to emails or other correspondence Gates or Manafort had bookkeepers.

Prosecutors routinely identified who signed off on emails displayed in court. Many were signed with Manafort’s initials, PJM. The special counsel’s team also went to lengths to clarify who accountants believed was “in charge” when requests landed on their desks.

The predominant answer, according to every witness who has testified so far, was resoundingly the same: “Mr. Manafort.”

Trial gets underway at 1 p.m. Monday at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.