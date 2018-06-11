Manafort Virginia Trial Date Now Set for July 25

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller requested Friday that a federal judge push back the trial start date for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The trial in Virginia, which is now scheduled to start July 25, has already been pushed back twice due to conflicting scheduling concerns at both the Eastern District of Virginia court and the District Court for the District of Columbia.

According to the three page filing by Mueller, both the government and Manafort’s defense counsel have agreed to start the trial on July 25 at 9:30 a.m. instead of the anticipated July 24 date.

Manafort, who faces multiple charges of bank and tax fraud in Virginia, as well as making false statements on foreign agent registration forms, will likely see his trial begin in Washington, D.C. on September 17.

“There are several submissions due in the matter before Judge [Amy Berman] Jackson which are now scheduled during the course of the Eastern District of Virginia trial, although no appearances are scheduled,” Mueller noted in the June 8 motion. “The parties are consulting about the possibility of seeking a brief adjournment of those deadlines from Judge Jackson, but do not believe that will require any delays in the trial before this court [in Virginia.]”

In related news, Manafort is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington on Friday on last week’s superseding indictment for obstruction of justice ahead of a hearing concerning Mueller’s bid to revoke his pretrial release for alleged witness tampering.

