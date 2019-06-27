Manafort Pleads Not Guilty to State Charges of Mortgage Fraud

MANHATTAN (CN) – Already convicted federally on a host of financial crimes, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Thursday to related criminal charges by New York authorities.

Manafort, 70, entered the plea at a brief arraignment this afternoon before Judge Maxwell Wiley in New York Supreme Court.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance unveiled the 16 criminal counts against Manafort in March, accusing the former lobbyist of falsifying business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars of dollars in loans on New York properties between 2015 and 2017.

In addition to conspiracy, Manafort faces multiple counts of residential mortgage fraud, attempted residential mortgage fraud, scheme to defraud and falsifying business records.

Manafort is already serving 7 1/2 years in prison following a criminal trial in Virginia and a plea deal in Washington. He was recently transferred from a federal prison in Loretto, Pennsylvania, to the Manhattan Detention Complex in lower Manhattan for the state case.

“No one is beyond the law in New York,” Vance declared March, making Manafort’s indictment public less than an hour after a federal judge lengthened the prison sentence.

Media outlets have speculated that Vance’s state charges serve as assurance against any federal pardons that Manafort expects from the president.

This story is developing…