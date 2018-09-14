Manafort Cooperating in Mueller Probe as Part of Plea Deal

This story is developing…

WASHINGTON (CN) – Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort has agreed to cooperate with the government as part of a plea deal, a prosecutor with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office said in court Friday.

The disclosure came this morning in Washington after Mueller’s office indicated in a superseding criminal information that Manafort will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of justice for witness tampering.

Harvard law professor Alex Whiting called the significance of Manafort’s cooperation notable.

“That would mean that Manafort has decided he’s not going to be pardoned and it would also be a big potential boost to Mueller’s investigation,” Whiting said in an email.

Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann apprised U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Manafort’s plea and cooperation shortly after the 11 a.m. hearing got underway.

Manafort’s attorney Richard Westling confirmed that the superseding indictment would be dismissed at sentencing, along with the counts that left a federal jury in Virginia partially deadlocked last month.

Jackson walked Manafort through the implications of forgoing a trial, including his right to appeal.

“I understand,” Manafort said at the lectern, standing beside Westling.

Jackson also noted that his guilty plea today can be used against him in any future trial.

“Do you still want to plead guilty in this case,” Jackson asked.

“I do,” Manafort said.

Rumors of a deal, which will allow Manafort to head off a second criminal trial later this month, have been swirling all week.

For Manafort to have reached a deal without cooperation, Whiting said it would mean that Mueller agreed to give something up.

“I can’t imagine that at this stage that Mueller would’ve given that much up,” Whiting said. “Because you know they’re on the eve of trial, and I’m sure he’s confident in his case. They’ve convicted him once.”

After being convicted of eight counts of financial crimes in Virginia last month, including bank and tax fraud, Manafort was set to face another trial in Washington for conspiracy, failure to register as a foreign agent, making false statement, money laundering and obstruction of justice.

Manafort already faces a possible sentence of seven to 10 years from his conviction in Virginia. White-collar defense attorney Harry Sandick with Patterson Belknap says the two counts in the superseding documents carry maximum sentences of five years each, which would cap the time Manafort faces for each at 10 years.

If the plea agreement, which is not public yet, recommends that the sentences run concurrently, Sandick said that would cap the time Manafort could serve at five years.

Sandick noted that there’s no direct connection to President Trump in the superseding document – the connection is merely inferential.

“What does it say about Donald Trump that he hired someone like Manafort, who was involved in so much criminal activity,” Sandick mused.

In the Washington case, whose trial was expected to last at least three weeks, prosecutors were set to detail Manafort’s political consulting and lobbying work, done through 2014, on behalf of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and the pro-Russian Party of Regions.

Prosecutors say that Manafort failed to register as a foreign agent while lobbying U.S. officials on behalf of his Ukrainian clients, as required by the federal Foreign Agents Registration Act. Manafort earned tens of millions of dollars in proceeds from his lobbying work, and prosecutors showed in the Virginia trial that he laundered that money through offshore accounts to avoid U.S. taxes.

Evidence that Manafort had tampered with witnesses led to a superseding indictment in June and Manafort’s jailing ahead of his trials.

Special counsel Mueller has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but the charges against Manafort do not touch on this topic.

