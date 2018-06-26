Manafort Asks to Skip Hearing, Citing Commute From Jail

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – Attorneys for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort have requested their client not be forced to attend a pre-trial hearing slated for Friday given the long commute from a prison in Virginia.

“Mr. Manafort, having been advised of his right to be present at all stages of the proceedings, agrees that his interests shall be represented at the hearing by the presence of his attorneys,” defense attorney Kevin Downing wrote in a two page request filed Monday night at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Manafort was recently transferred to the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia after a federal judge in Washington, D.C. revoked his bond and ordered him to detention for his alleged tampering with a potential witness for his upcoming trial.

“Attending the hearings would mean spending at least two hours in transit in each direction,” Downing notes.

According to Downing, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has taken “no position” on the matter and has deferred to the presiding U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III.

On Friday in Virginia, defense attorneys will appear before Judge Ellis as he weighs their request to toss Mueller’s indictment of Manafort for lack of relevance.

Judge Ellis will also consider their request to suppress evidence found in Manafort’s storage unit and Virginia residence as well as a motion claiming excessive pre-trial publicity spoiled his chances at a fair hearing.

