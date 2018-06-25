Manafort Appeals Confinement, Reloads Against Mueller

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Trump’s ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort filed appeals Monday to his detention order and to the dismissal of his lawsuit challenging the authority of special counsel Robert Mueller to charge him with crimes unrelated to the 2016 election.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had revoked Manafort’s pretrial release on June 15 after a grand jury found probable cause to indict him for trying to tamper with the testimony of two potential witnesses in the case.

Since then, Manafort has been jailed at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia.

On July 25, Manafort is slated to begin a trial there on charges that he laundered $30 million in proceeds from his pro-Russian lobbying work.

The charges long predate his work on the Trump campaign, and Manafort also faces a September trial in Washington, D.C.

Manafort previously brought a civil lawsuit to have Mueller barred from bringing future indictments against him, and to invalidate part of the special counsel appointment order that authorized pursuit of “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”

When she tossed out that suit in April, Jackson said that the appropriate venue for Manafort to bring such a challenge was in his criminal case. She later denied Manafort’s motion to drop charges contained in the first superseding indictment.

Jackson said Manafort could not predicate a motion to dismiss on Department of Justice regulations, which she said “do not create any substantive rights for the benefit of individuals under investigation.”

