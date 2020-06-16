Man Shot in Albuquerque Civil Rights Protest

Protesters were tearing down a statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate when a man was shot and seriously wounded.

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, a paramilitary civilian group, after a man was shot during on Monday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was shot Monday night as protesters in Albuquerque tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museum.

The man was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition late Monday, said Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

A confrontation broke out between protesters and a group of armed men who were trying to protect the statue of Juan de Oñate before protesters wrapped a chain around the statue and tugged on it, chanting, “Tear it down.” One protester repeatedly swung a pickax at the base of the statue.

Moments later gunshots could be heard down the street and people yelled that someone had been shot.

Gallegos said officers used tear gas and flash bangs to protect officers and arrest those involved in the shooting. He said they were disarmed and taken into custody for questioning as police worked to secure the scene. Gallegos said detectives were investigating with the help of the FBI.

“The shooting tonight was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city,” Mayor Tim Keller. “Our diverse community will not be deterred by acts meant to divide or silence us. Our hearts go out to the victim, his family and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight.”

The violence came hours after activists in northern New Mexico celebrated the removal of another likeness of Oñate that was on display at a cultural center in Alcalde. Rio Arriba County officials removed it to safeguard it from possible damage and to avoid civil unrest.

African Nations Want UN to Examine Racism in US

GENEVA — African nations have prepared a draft resolution at the United Nations’ top human rights body that singles out the United States and would launch international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in the wake of recent high-profile killings of blacks by U.S. police.

The draft text, a copy of which has been obtained by The Associated Press, could become the centerpiece for an urgent debate hastily scheduled for Wednesday for the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

It calls for a Commission of Inquiry — the rights body’s most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into “systemic racism” and alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against “Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies,” especially encounters that result in deaths.

The goal would be “to bringing perpetrators to justice,” said the text, circulated by the Africa Group. The breadth of support for the measure was not immediately clear.

Louisville Protesters Block Roads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a media car while police deployed pepper balls at them.

The statements from Chief Robert Schroeder came in a joint news conference with Louisville’s mayor nearly three hours after police warned residents to avoid the city’s downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows the brick being hurled into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew’s car.

News outlets reported some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. Mayor Greg Fischer said in the virtual news conference the city “cannot have vehicles blocked from passing on roads safely.”

WLKY-TV reported the demonstrators chanted “No justice! No peace!” and called for three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her Kentucky home in March, to be fired and charged.

Maryland Panel Wants Rebel Flag Out of Capitol

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A panel has voted to remove a plaque from Maryland’s Capitol that honors the Civil War’s Union and Confederate soldiers and until recently showed the U.S. flag and Confederate flag crossed.

The four members of the State House Trust, which oversees the Maryland State House and its grounds, voted to remove the plaque after Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones renewed her push to get rid of it, after the panel decided last year to cover the flags with an image of Maryland’s state flag. Jones continued pushing for complete removal because of the sign’s language.

“I want to thank the State House Trust for this important vote today to remove this confederate-sympathizing plaque,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “We have made great strides to reflect the importance of African-Americans in our State’s history over the past year.”

In February, Maryland unveiled bronze statues of famed abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, both of whom were born slaves on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Those statues are now in the Capitol’s Old House Chamber, the room where slavery was abolished in the state in 1864.

Jones, a Democrat who is Maryland’s first black and first female House speaker, renewed her push to remove the Civil War plaque last week.

US Embassy Removes Protest Flag in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea — A large Black Lives Matter banner has been quietly removed from the U.S. Embassy in South Korea’s capital three days after it was raised there in solidarity with protesters back home.

The banner was put up Saturday, with Ambassador Harry Harris tweeting that his Embassy “stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change.” But the banner was removed Monday and another banner commemorating the Korean War was on display Tuesday.

The Embassy said the banner’s removal was meant to avoid any perception that it aimed to encourage donations for certain unspecified organizations.

Harris “wanted to highlight the enduring American values of racial equality, freedom of speech, and the right to peacefully protest,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“However, the ambassador’s intent was not to support or encourage donations to any specific organization. To avoid the misperception that American taxpayer dollars were spent to benefit such organizations, he directed that the banner be removed.”