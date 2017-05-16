Man Charged With Shooting Indian Workers Wins Second Delay

OLATHE, Kan. (CN) – Wearing an orange jail uniform and handcuffs, the 51-year-old charged in the shooting death of an Indian national in the United States on a work visa learned Monday the preliminary hearing in the case has been delayed again, until Sept. 18.

Adam Purinton is charged with the first-degree murder in the shooting death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla at an Olathe, Kansas, bar in February. Kuchibhotla, 32, worked as an engineer at Garmin through a work visa. Purinton is also charged with the first-degree attempted murder of Alok Madasani, Kuchibhotla’s coworker, and Ian Grillot, a bar patron who tried to stop the shooter.

Purinton made his appearance at a scheduling meeting to determine the date of his preliminary hearing. Purinton made no statements during the court appearance, only speaking to his public defender Michael McCulloch. He has been locked in the Johnson County Courthouse since February on a $2 million bond.

In a court appearance in March, Purinton’s court appointed attorney asked Judge James Droege more time to gather evidence for his defense. On Monday, McCulloch asked for more time again, which Droege granted.

According to witnesses, Purinton told the two Garmin workers to “Get out of my country” before the shooting took place. Witnesses also said Purinton used racial slurs against the two men and was kicked out of the bar by employees earlier in the evening. The FBI is currently investigating the shooting as a hate crime, which might bring federal charges.

The shooting gained international attention, even compelling President Donald Trump to address the matter at a joint session of Congress where he called it an act of hate and evil. The Indian Embassy shared its concern over the shooting in February, calling for a thorough investigation of hate crime allegations.

Purinton, a U.S. Navy veteran, was arrested about 80 miles away from the site of the shooting at an Applebee’s in Clinton, Missouri. A bartender at the restaurant made a call to police after Purinton supposedly told her he had killed two Iranians.

“He wouldn’t tell me what he did,” the bartender said in the 911 tape obtained by KSHB-TV. “I kept asking him and he said he would tell me if I agreed to let him stay with me. I finally got him to tell me. He said he shot and killed two Iranian people in Olathe.”

