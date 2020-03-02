Man at Los Angeles DA’s Home Pulls Gun on Protesters

LOS ANGELES (CN) – A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows a man who appears to be Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell and asked to speak with the DA.

A day before Los Angeles County voters head to the polls to decide if Jackie Lacey will remain in her job, protesters with the local chapter of Black Lives Matter staged a protest outside the Lacey home in Granada Hills.

According to tweet posted by California State University, LA, professor and Black Lives Matter organizer Melina Abdullah, the man opened the door and aimed what looked like a handgun at protesters. A woman’s voice off camera says the protesters with the Los Angeles chapter of BLM want to speak with Jackie Lacey, but the man says, “Get off of my porch. I will shoot you.”

The woman off camera asks, “Can you tell Jackie Lacey we’re here?”

“I don’t care who you are. Get off of my porch, right now,” the man says pointing the gun at someone off camera. “We’re calling the police right now.”

Jackie Lacey – the first woman and first black person elected to the LA County DA’s office – faces competition from former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón and former public defender Rachel Rossi. The DA’s critics view the race as an indictment of her slow acceptance of more progressive criminal justice policies.

Since taking office in 2012, Jackie Lacey’s office has only filed charges against one officer – voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man during a traffic stop at a Norwalk gas station. Because of this, the LA chapter of Black Lives Matter holds weekly vigils outside the DA’s office at the Hall of Justice to demand justice for the unarmed men and women killed by police.

On Monday morning, Jackie Lacey was seen by local news stations leaving her home with a police escort. An email to her campaign spokesperson for comment was not immediately answered.

LAPD did not immediately respond to emails and phone calls requesting comment.

This is a developing story.