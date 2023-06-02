Friday, June 2, 2023
Malwarebytes prevails

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the dismissal of cybersecurity company Enigma Software Group’s tortious interference claim against competitor Malwarebytes, which allegedly designated Enigma’s antivirus software as being a malicious program itself. Essential elements of the claim were not alleged.

/ June 2, 2023

