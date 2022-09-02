Friday, September 2, 2022 | Back issues
Malicious prosecution

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit found that a California federal court should not have dismissed the malicious prosecution claim brought by an ICE agent who says she suffered workplace harassment and that, in response, DHS agents accused her of “baseless criminal wage theft charges.”

September 2, 2022

Read the ruling here.

