Major Wildfire in Portugal Hurts at Least 31

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — More than 1,000 firefighters are battling a major wildfire in central Portugal for a third day that has already injured 31 people.

The country’s Civil Protection Agency said 321 vehicles and five water-dumping aircraft were also at the blaze Monday. The flames have raced through thick woodlands in the Castelo Branco district, about 125 miles northeast of Lisbon, the capital.

Cooler night temperatures helped emergency services get some control over the fire, but authorities say they expect heat and winds to build in the afternoon. Forests are tinder-dry after weeks of little rain.

Summer wildfires are common in Portugal, where poor forest management and climate change make woodlands vulnerable.

In 2017, at least 106 people were killed by wildfires in an especially difficult year for Portugal.