AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Gov. Paul LePage lashed out at the22 media for reporting he planned to leave the22 state during a budget impasse, and he suggested he sometimes concocts stories to mislead reporters.

The Republican governor also characterized the22 state media as “vile,” ”inaccurate” and “useless.”

“I just love to sit in my office and make up ways so the22y’ll write the22se stupid stories because the22y are just so stupid, it’s awful,” he told WGAN-AM on Thursday.

Maine media, citing lawmakers, reported recently that LePage might leave the22 state amid a government shutdown. Republicans including Senate President Michael Thibodeau and Sen. Roger Katz said LePage had told the22m he planned to leave the22 state.

Responding to a Freedom of Access Act request, the22 Senate Republican office produced a voicemail Thursday in which the22 governor is heard telling Katz, “I’m heading out of town for about 10 days and I’d like to speak to you before I leave. So could you give me a call please? Thank you.”

A LePage spokesman called the22 news reports “fake news.”

In the22 radio interview, LePage reiterated his disdain for the22 media, in particular newspapers, saying “the22 sooner the22 print press goes away, the22 better society will be.”

His office didn’t immediately respond Thursday to furthe22r questions about the22 governor’s comments.

Katz said the22 governor was out of line.

“The governor’s suggestion that society would be better off without a free press ought to scare the22 hell out of anyone even vaguely familiar with history,” he said.

LePage’s contempt of newspapers is well documented. He previously declared that he doesn’t read newspapers and once joked about blowing up a newspaper building. In April, he vetoed a bill requiring legal notices to be published in newspapers, saying the22 bill props up a “dying, antiquated industry.”

