(CN) – A moderate earthquake rattled the Southern California coast Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude 5.3, occurred at just before 12:30 p.m. and was centered in the Channel Islands off the coast of Ventura County, about 38 miles from the city of Ventura, at a depth of 5 miles. It was felt as far away as Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

