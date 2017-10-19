Macron Insists on EU Unity in Brexit Talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is insisting on the importance of a united front in negotiations with British Prime Minister Theresa May over Britain’s departure from the EU.

Macron arrived at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday saying the summit will be marked by “very strong unity in the discussion on Brexit.”

He said that the remaining 27 EU members stand behind “one single negotiator” — EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Britain’s prime minister came to the summit calling for urgent progress on what to do with EU citizens living in Britain and British citizens living in the rest of the EU after Britain leaves in 2019.

Macron also said he’s “very happy” to counter isolationist tendencies in France and remind the world of the “French attachment to the European flag.”

Like this: Like Loading...