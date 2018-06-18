Macedonian Police Detain 25 After Clashes in Name Protest

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian authorities say seven policemen have been injured and 25 protesters detained during overnight clashes in the capital of Skopje, as demonstrators opposed to the name deal with Greece tried to push their way into parliament.

The Interior Ministry said police used tear gas to stop the demonstrators, who were throwing stones and firecrackers. The statement made no mention of injuries among the protesters. A few thousand people took part in the demonstration.

The clashes came after the foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia signed a preliminary deal that would see Macedonia being renamed “North Macedonia,” during a meeting Sunday on the two countries’ border.

Some 4,000 Greeks also opposed to the deal protested but were prevented from getting near the officials. Clashes erupted with Greek police in which 12 people were injured.

