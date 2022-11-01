Macadamia arbitration

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | Back issues
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii confirmed a $12 million arbitration award as requested by a macadamia nut company, which had sued a holding company for attempting to purchase loans from the nut firm without the latter’s approval during negotiations between the companies.

